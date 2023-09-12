Soapstone Management L.P. Invests $18.52 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,520,000. Neogen comprises about 8.3% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Up 3.3 %

NEOG traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 1,072,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,028. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -283.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

