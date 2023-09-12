Solas Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Solas Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure makes up about 3.6% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIP. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 1,545,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,634. The firm has a market cap of $346.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

