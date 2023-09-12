Solas Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Solas Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners makes up 0.5% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

