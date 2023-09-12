Solas Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 220,000 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Flex makes up 2.7% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $645,641.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,588,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,588,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,541 shares of company stock worth $8,375,967 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.