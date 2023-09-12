Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 5,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 976,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

