SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 11,093 shares.The stock last traded at $144.63 and had previously closed at $146.03.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

