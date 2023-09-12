Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $29.05 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 10,321,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,637,973. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

