Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.03. The company had a trading volume of 427,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,324. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average is $238.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

