Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.21. 1,284,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

