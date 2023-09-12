Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $2.55 Million Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up approximately 3.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

