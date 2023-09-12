Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

