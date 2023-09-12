Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $67.57 million and $1.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,928.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00231926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00766989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00544353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00057885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00119714 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,616,794 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

