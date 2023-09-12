Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $22.13 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $156.47. 1,307,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,085. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $157.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

