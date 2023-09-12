Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,473 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,210 shares of company stock worth $3,276,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

