StockNews.com Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 225,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.