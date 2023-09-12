Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5604 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:TWODY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $16.91.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
