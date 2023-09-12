Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5604 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TWODY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

