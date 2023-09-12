Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

