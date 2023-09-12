Threshold (T) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $163.56 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016170 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,022.40 or 1.00238806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01637724 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,769,196.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

