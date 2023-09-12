Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Volume of $47.44 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and $47.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00006883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.68075863 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $27,568,000.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

