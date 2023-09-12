TRON (TRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $295.30 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $295.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002246 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,223,596,245 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

