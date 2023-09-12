UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average of $217.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

