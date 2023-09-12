Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA):

8/31/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $480.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $587.00.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $560.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $540.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $571.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,225. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

