United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 0.1%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.39 and last traded at $74.97. 22,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 26,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

