Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 98,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 302,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Uxin Trading Down 9.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uxin Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
