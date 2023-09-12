Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 98,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 302,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uxin Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Uxin by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 290,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

