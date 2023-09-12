Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vector Capital Trading Up 3.7 %
LON:VCAP opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.36. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.43 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About Vector Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Capital
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.