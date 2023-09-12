Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vector Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

LON:VCAP opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.36. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.43 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

