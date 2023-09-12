Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $375,000,000.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vpe Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 5,653,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,858. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

