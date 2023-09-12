Vow 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $299,182.34 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $181.10 million and approximately $299,182.34 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

