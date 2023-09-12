Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $186.86 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vow has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $186.86 million and $295,418.71 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

