Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells $1,622,600.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. 100,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $101.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

