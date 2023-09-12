Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,055,943 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

