Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. 81,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.72. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

