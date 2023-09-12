WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277,699.53 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $36.17 million and $277,699.53 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

