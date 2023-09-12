WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 428,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,180. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

