WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 36,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

