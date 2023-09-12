WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 166,566 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.07.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

