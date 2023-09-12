Worldcoin Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.28 million and approximately $66.00 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,972,086 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 129,576,083.39467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.00808049 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $91,992,221.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

