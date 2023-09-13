140,854 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,166,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.28. 1,275,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,739. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

