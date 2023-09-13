42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $24,890.82 or 0.94873490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $42.23 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00236480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

