78,702 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,227. The firm has a market cap of $668.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.