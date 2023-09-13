8,203 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,364,000 after buying an additional 553,201 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 137,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 40,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

