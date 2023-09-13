Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson Sells 40,531 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 1,566,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

