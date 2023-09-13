aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, aelf has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $233.22 million and $38.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002199 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,628,600 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.