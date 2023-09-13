AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AFC Ajax Price Performance
AFC Ajax stock remained flat at $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. AFC Ajax has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
