Analyzing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of CGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners and CGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83 CGE Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $74.64, suggesting a potential upside of 51.76%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than CGE Energy.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and CGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 12.22% 1.06% 0.68% CGE Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and CGE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.22 billion 3.77 $477.00 million $1.69 29.10 CGE Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CGE Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats CGE Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy Inc. develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

