Analyzing Vodacom Group (VDMCY) and Its Competitors

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vodacom Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vodacom Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodacom Group N/A N/A N/A Vodacom Group Competitors -12.02% -13.36% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vodacom Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vodacom Group N/A N/A 0.68 Vodacom Group Competitors $791.15 billion $821.75 million -151.72

This table compares Vodacom Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vodacom Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vodacom Group. Vodacom Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vodacom Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodacom Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vodacom Group Competitors 943 2894 5107 164 2.49

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 65.60%. Given Vodacom Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vodacom Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Vodacom Group pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.0%. Vodacom Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vodacom Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vodacom Group rivals beat Vodacom Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers. In addition, it offers carrier service products, including wholesale APN data, microwave, managed satellite, WiFi, international private leased circuit, IP transit, fiber, and IP-VPN; ethernet over MPLS, carrier ethernet, cloud connect, dedicated internet access, broadband internet access, software-defined WAN, and VSAT services; sensors and other electronic devices that are attached to a remote machine enabling the capturing of critical information, such as temperature, speed, location, etc.; and digital financial services for personal finance and business solutions. Further, the company offers and SmartCitizen mobile app to provide transparency and accountability with services, such as water and sanitation, roads, education, and health. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa. Vodacom Group Limited is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc.

