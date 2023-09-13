Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.3 %

AIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 950,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 47.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 507,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 30,565.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

