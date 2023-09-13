Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

