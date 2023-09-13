Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$38.00. The stock traded as low as C$22.84 and last traded at C$23.10, with a volume of 663195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.58.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total value of C$245,900.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Aritzia had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 0.9108571 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

