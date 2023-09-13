Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Up 0.3%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.52. Approximately 16,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APR.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$417.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

