Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Up 0.3%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.52. Approximately 16,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.49.
Several equities analysts recently commented on APR.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.62.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
