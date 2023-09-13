Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Avista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 761,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.